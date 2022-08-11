KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

KVH Industries Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $167.18 million, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KVH Industries by 149.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,629 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

