L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Position Boosted by Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,446 shares during the quarter. L.B. Foster makes up about 3.8% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSTR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter worth about $24,663,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSTR. StockNews.com started coverage on L.B. Foster in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Shares of L.B. Foster stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $14.75. 460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

