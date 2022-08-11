LCMS Trading 150.1% Higher Over Last Week (LCMS)

LCMS (LCMS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, LCMS has traded up 150.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LCMS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. LCMS has a total market capitalization of $7,463.91 and $3.00 worth of LCMS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015359 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00038408 BTC.
About LCMS
LCMS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,922,868 coins. LCMS’s official Twitter account is @LCMScoin.
Buying and Selling LCMS
