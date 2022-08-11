Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.06. 1,233,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,253,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.96 and its 200 day moving average is $189.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.