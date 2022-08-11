Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 100,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $355.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

