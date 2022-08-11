Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.35. 577,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,667. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 61.97%.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.