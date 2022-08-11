Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.10.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Price Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $249.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $182.85 and a 1 year high of $345.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.98.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 134.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total transaction of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at $471,252.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.