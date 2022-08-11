Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 16.7 %
OTCMKTS:LEFUF traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.77. 414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
