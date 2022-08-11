Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Leslie’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $15.73 on Monday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $25.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,915 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,579,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,478 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,151,000 after purchasing an additional 323,662 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

