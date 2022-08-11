Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $430.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,026. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $418.03 and its 200-day moving average is $426.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

