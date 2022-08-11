Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,745,678. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

