Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,819 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $229,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 620,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,125,000 after buying an additional 205,005 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 99,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $95,779,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $32.43. The company had a trading volume of 922,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,061,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

