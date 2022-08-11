Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 450,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $758,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $380,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.70.

SO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.