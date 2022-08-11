Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,413. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.50.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

