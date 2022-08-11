Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 23,431 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,701 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 23,431 shares during the period. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.67% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DUSA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.74. 1,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,822. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

