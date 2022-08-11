Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,552,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,334,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $120.08. 850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average is $116.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

