Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after buying an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,117,000 after buying an additional 1,111,730 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 86.0% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,835,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,933,000 after buying an additional 848,607 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.83. 117,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,821,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

