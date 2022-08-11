Liberty Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:LIBYU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Resources Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,811,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,827,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

