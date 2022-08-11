Liquity USD Market Capitalization Hits $187.23 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004261 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $187.23 million and approximately $15.12 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,978.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069190 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 183,234,920 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

