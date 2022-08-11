LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Shares Gap Up to $22.98

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $24.19. LiveRamp shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 1,464 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
LiveRamp Trading Down 0.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.80.
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.
