Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Senior Officer Sells C$591,750.00 in Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$591,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,789,685.35.

Kieran Barry Columb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Kieran Barry Columb sold 7,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.00, for a total transaction of C$840,000.00.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of L stock traded up C$1.97 on Thursday, reaching C$118.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$111.70. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 1 year low of C$83.32 and a 1 year high of C$123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.95 billion. Analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on L. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$129.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$123.78.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

