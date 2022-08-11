Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Loncar China BioPharma ETF Price Performance

CHNA stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74.

