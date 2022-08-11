London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £100 ($120.83) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LSEG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a £103 ($124.46) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,264.29 ($111.94).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.6 %

LSEG opened at GBX 8,280 ($100.05) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The stock has a market cap of £46.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8,448.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,602.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,513.44. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,546 ($103.26).

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

About London Stock Exchange Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a GBX 31.70 ($0.38) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.27%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

