Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.60

Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.60 and traded as high as $6.60. Loop Industries shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 19,466 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Loop Industries from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Loop Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 6,002.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter worth $58,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the first quarter worth $141,000. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.