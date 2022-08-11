Lossless Tops One Day Trading Volume of $384,911.00 (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $384,911.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lossless has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lossless alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038308 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.