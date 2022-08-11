Lowe’s Companies (LOW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE: LOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $222.00.

8/9/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Lowe’s Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/20/2022 – Lowe’s Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Lowe’s Companies is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $202.18. 3,170,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,227. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.29. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

