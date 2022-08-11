Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $205.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $222.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.77% from the company’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.63.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $201.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.31.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after buying an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.