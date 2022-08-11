LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.49. 1,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.