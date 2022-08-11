Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.92.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Up 3.3 %

LITE stock opened at $92.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $73.97 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.