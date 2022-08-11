Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Lumos Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUMO opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumos Pharma ( NASDAQ:LUMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.92). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumos Pharma news, insider John C. Mckew sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $27,630.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $199,522.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

Further Reading

