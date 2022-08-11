Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Cormark

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.03.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Trading Down 0.3 %

Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.64. 102,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$12.73.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.