Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.64. 41,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,344. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Luxfer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Luxfer by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 28,780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Luxfer by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 205,451 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Featured Articles

