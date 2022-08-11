M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Down 44.7% in July

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,400 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MBAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,316. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBAC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth about $8,780,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,997,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

