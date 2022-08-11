MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 300 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $18,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,140,116.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $60.12. The stock had a trading volume of 528,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,416. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.
