MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MAG stock opened at C$17.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.69.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

