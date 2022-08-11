Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Mandiant

In other Mandiant news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,360.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mandiant Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $3,133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $2,807,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth $5,569,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNDT opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

