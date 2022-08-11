Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 252.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 305,829 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $36,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

