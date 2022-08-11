Mark Richard Young Sells 4,775 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.5 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.25. 1,328,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,296. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

