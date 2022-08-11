Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, an increase of 514.4% from the July 15th total of 33,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Marlin Technology Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FINM traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 15,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,726. Marlin Technology has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marlin Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,188,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $2,405,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Marlin Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,872,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 31.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 258,909 shares during the period.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

