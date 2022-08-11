Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MQ. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Up 6.5 %

MQ stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $137,389,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $167,049,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.