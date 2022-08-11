MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.19 billion.

Shares of MTZ stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.75. 408,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,212. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.28. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

