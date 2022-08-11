Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAXR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.43.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:MAXR opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Insider Activity at Maxar Technologies

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.