Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB) to Issue Dividend of $1,168.00

Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1168.00 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Mechanics Bank’s previous dividend of $1,012.00.

Mechanics Bank stock remained flat at $25,000.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Mechanics Bank has a 52-week low of $25,000.00 and a 52-week high of $25,000.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25,210.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25,615.86.

Mechanics Bank provides various financial services for individual clients, and small and middle-market businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home and auto loans; term loans and lines of credit, multi-family lending, commercial real estate loans, owner-occupied real estate loans, equipment financing, and trade services and letters of credit; and small business administration loans.

