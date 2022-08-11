Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB) to Issue Dividend of $1,168.00

Mechanics Bank (OTC:MCHB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1168.00 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Mechanics Bank’s previous dividend of $1,012.00.
Mechanics Bank Price Performance
Mechanics Bank stock remained flat at $25,000.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Mechanics Bank has a 52-week low of $25,000.00 and a 52-week high of $25,000.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25,210.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25,615.86.
Mechanics Bank Company Profile
