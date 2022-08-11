Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.79 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.17 EPS.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

MRCY traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $50.13. 300,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.20. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 263.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard L. Lance purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at $230,973,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,117,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 218.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 493,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

