Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.40. The company had a trading volume of 520,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,845,500. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $479.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.55 and a 200 day moving average of $181.01.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

