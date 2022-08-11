Metaverse ETP Hits 1-Day Volume of $51,150.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $51,150.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It launched on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,571,004 coins and its circulating supply is 80,570,906 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

