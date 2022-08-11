MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Insider Acquires A$49,857.50 in Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) insider Sally Chaplain acquired 19,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of A$49,857.50 ($34,865.38).

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

