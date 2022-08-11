Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-$1.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.37. 3,706,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

