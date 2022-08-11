Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
Middlesex Water Stock Performance
Shares of Middlesex Water stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.42. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
