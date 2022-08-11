Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of Middlesex Water stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.42. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

