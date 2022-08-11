Mint (CVE:MIT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

Mint Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$9.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

Mint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.